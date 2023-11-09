Bomb threat to Kerala Secretariat; police intensifies searches

According to sources, a threatening call claiming that explosives would be detonated within the Secretariat complex was received at the police control room.

By PTI Published Date - 12:48 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Thursday carried out a thorough search of the state Secretariat, the administrative complex here, after receiving a bomb threat.

In immediate response, police personnel, aided by sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches both inside and outside the Secretariat premises.

Even parked vehicles and nearby shops were not exempted from scrutiny.

Unconfirmed reports say that the perpetrator behind the call has been identified by the police.