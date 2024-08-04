Bonalu festival celebrated in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 07:15 PM

Devotees dance to drum beats as part of Bonalu festival celebrated at Kankalamma temple in Koutala mandal centre on Sunday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The annual Bonalu festival was celebrated on colorful note at Kankalamma temple in Koutala mandal centre on Sunday.

Devotees performed special prayers by thronging the shrine from early morning. They offered bonam or sacred dish prepared with rice, jaggery and milk to the deity as a token of gratitude for their wellbeing. They later cooked food and dined under the trees. They belonged to not only Koutala mandal, but different parts of Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency.

Temple governing committee president Siluva Kanakaiah, women wing president Kalyanamma and members were present.