Bonjour India brings ‘Science Beyond Borders’ exhibition to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:22 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Bonjour India, a celebration of the artistic, cultural, educational and social partnerships between India and France, brings its first shared-history project to Hyderabad in the shape of an exhibition. ‘Science Beyond Borders: Connecting the Dots between India and France’ will open on June 3 at 11 am at the BM Birla Science Centre, Adarshnagar in Hyderabad.

The exhibition is coming to Hyderabad after fascinating the cities of New Delhi and Bengaluru with its eclectic and intriguing panels displaying novel pieces of knowledge. The presentation narrates the story of India and France across three centuries in the scientific and technological domains.

Some of the panels at display will unravel the stories with French connect and research-oriented discussion forums on data,

technology, aviation and development will follow.

A peek into the exhibition –

Do you know the story of electrification of the Indian Railways?

Do you know about the largest herbal study project on the Indian sub-continent?

Did you know that the first person taking to Indian skies was from France?

That helium was discovered in Southern India by Pierre Janssen while observing a solar eclipse?

Would you like to see the satellite image of an Indian city from space?

The Science Beyond Borders exhibition is all set to engage you with the fascinating stories of discovery and research, travel, and innovation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .