Bonjour India brings ‘Science Beyond Borders’ exhibition to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bonjour India, a celebration of the artistic, cultural, educational and social partnerships between India and France, brings its first shared-history project to Hyderabad in the shape of an exhibition. ‘Science Beyond Borders: Connecting the Dots between India and France’ will open on June 3 at 11 am at the BM Birla Science Centre, Adarshnagar in Hyderabad.
The exhibition is coming to Hyderabad after fascinating the cities of New Delhi and Bengaluru with its eclectic and intriguing panels displaying novel pieces of knowledge. The presentation narrates the story of India and France across three centuries in the scientific and technological domains.
Some of the panels at display will unravel the stories with French connect and research-oriented discussion forums on data,
technology, aviation and development will follow.
