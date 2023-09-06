Bopanna-Ebden duo advances to US Open semifinals

In the hard court major's quarterfinals, the sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo triumphed over the American combination with a score of 7-6 (10), 6-1.

By PTI Published Date - 02:20 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

New York: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden saved seven set points in the opening set before downing Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow to move to the US Open men’s doubles semifinals, their second straight last-four appearance in Grand Slams this year.

Bopanna and Ebden had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships where they had lost to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

The 43-year-old Indian now has the opportunity to secure a place in a Grand Slam men’s doubles final for the second time in his career.

Interestingly, it was in the US Open only when Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010.

Up against the sixth seeds is now the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who beat American Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti from France in the other quarterfinal.

Bopanna is already out of the mixed doubles contention with a second round defeat with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.