Born Queen fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The S. Narredu-trained Born Queen looks unbeatable in the South India 1000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails.
Selections:
1. Renegade 1, Incredible Star 2, Cape Cod 3
2. Heavenly Blue 1, Magic Storm 2, Short Skirt Flirt 3
3. Daiyamondo 1, Queen Of Gibraltar 2, Arazinger 3
4. Royal Protocal 1, Thomas Hardy 2, Blue Bliss 3
5. Gods Plan 1, My Passion 2, Kings Show 3
6. Born Queen 1, Good Connection 2, Successor 3
7. Dominant 1, Embrace 2, Welcome Winner 3
8. Breaking Bounds 1, Supreme Fragrance 2, Royal Rules 3
Day’s Best: Gods Plan.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.