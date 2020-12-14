Born Queen fancied for Chennai feature

The feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday.

Published: 14th Dec 2020  7:59 pm

Chennai: The S. Narredu-trained Born Queen looks unbeatable in the South India 1000 Guineas (Grade-II) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails.

Selections: 

1. Renegade 1, Incredible Star 2, Cape Cod 3

2. Heavenly Blue 1, Magic Storm 2, Short Skirt Flirt 3

3. Daiyamondo 1, Queen Of Gibraltar 2, Arazinger 3

4. Royal Protocal 1, Thomas Hardy 2, Blue Bliss 3

5. Gods Plan 1, My Passion 2, Kings Show 3

6. Born Queen 1, Good Connection 2, Successor 3

7. Dominant 1, Embrace 2, Welcome Winner 3

8. Breaking Bounds 1, Supreme Fragrance 2, Royal Rules 3

Day’s Best: Gods Plan.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.