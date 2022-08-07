Boycott duties on Monday to protest against Electricity (Amendment) Bill: TEEJAC asks employees

Hyderabad: Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee (TEEJAC) has asked the employees to boycott work on Monday in protest against the Central government’s move to enact the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in Parliament.

The employees must register their protest by wearing black badges and boycott work at the corporate and circle offices, power generation stations and divisional offices, JAC Chairman K Prakash said in a statement here on Sunday.

The JAC is also organising a round-table conference on Monday at Press Club in Somajiguda and has invited politicians from various political parties and experts to participate in it.

Prakash said those attending to emergency services and others posted at the sub-stations were exempted from taking part in the protest and they can continue with their duties as usual.

The employees, unions under the aegis of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), drew the attention of the Ministry of Power requesting consultation in the process of formulation of the Bill. Till date, no process of consultation was initiated and it is learnt that the Central government was planning to introduce the Bill in the current monsoon session of Parliament.

The Centre gave a written assurance to Sanjukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) that the Bill would not be introduced until the process of stakeholders’ consultation was completed. Neither the organisations of farmers nor the federations of electricity employees and engineers and other categories of consumers who are major stakeholders have been consulted.