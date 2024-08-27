| Brace Yourself For Heavy Rains As Imd Issues Yellow And Orange Alerts In Telangana

Brace yourself for heavy rains as IMD issues yellow and orange alerts in Telangana

A yellow alert has been issued for the next three days indicating heavy rains. And orange alert indicating very heavy rains is issued at many places in the state on August 31 and September 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 03:38 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued yellow and orange alerts across Telangana, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next five days. The alerts, in effect until September 1, anticipate significant rainfall and gusty winds in several districts across the state.

A yellow alert has been issued for the next three days indicating heavy rains. And orange alert indicating very heavy rains is issued at many places in the state on August 31 and September 1.

Daily forecast until September 1:

August 28: A yellow alert is in effect, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) expected in Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts.

August 29: The yellow alert continues, extending to more districts, including Adilabad, Mancherial, and Karimnagar, where isolated places may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.

August 30: Heavy rain is likely in isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Warangal.

August 31: An orange alert is issued, with very heavy rain expected in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad.

A yellow alert for heavy rain in Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri.

September 1: The orange alert with very heavy rainfall in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts. A yellow alert for heavy rain continues in several other districts, including Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal

The ongoing Southwest monsoon has already brought significant rainfall to the region. Telangana has recorded an average of 625 mm, a 15 per cent increase from the usual 545.6 mm. Hyderabad has seen a 17 per cent deviation from normal, receiving 511.1 mm of rainfall.