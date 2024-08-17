Brahmanandam’s first look from ‘BrahmaAnandam’ unveiled

The first look poster features Brahmanandam in a traditional outfit, wearing a white dhoti and an orange silk shirt, complemented by an angavastram draped over his shoulder. The poster's background enhances the grandeur, showing the actor emerging from a majestic doorway, bathed in golden light.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 12:30 PM

Hyderabad: Fans of the iconic Telugu comedian, Brahmanandam, have reason to celebrate as the first look from his upcoming film ‘BrahmaAnandam’ has been released.

The veteran actor, often hailed as Hasya Brahma, is set to play a significant role in the film, which has his son Raja Goutham’s in the lead role.

‘BrahmaAnandam’ is touted to be an engaging entertainer, with the story revolving around the relationship between a self-centered yet sarcastic grandson, Brahma, portrayed by Raja Goutham, and his caring grandfather, Anand Ram Murthy, played by Brahmanandam. The film explores their dynamic, blending humor and emotion in a narrative that is both heartwarming and relatable.

Directed by newcomer RVS Nikhil, the film is being produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the Swadharm Entertainment banner, known for hits like Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Masooda.

The film features Priya Vadlamani and Aishwarya Holakkal as the female leads, with comedian Vennela Kishore in a pivotal role. The music for the film is composed by Sandilya Pisapati. The first glimpse of the film is scheduled to be released on August 19.