Brain dead woman delivers healthy baby in Hyderabad, organs donated to Jeevandan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 07:54 PM

Maddikatla Sunitha

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old pregnant woman, who received grievous injuries in a road accident and was declared as brain dead delivered a healthy baby girl in Hyderabad. Later, her husband and relatives gave consent to donate her organs to needy patients, as part of State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On June 8, Maddikatla Sunitha (27), who was 9 months pregnant, was travelling with her husband on a two-wheeler when their vehicle collided with an auto. The housewife was seriously injured and was rushed to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Doctors treated Sunitha in the emergency wing and while undergoing treatment, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl. However, there was no improvement in Sunitha’s health condition. On Tuesday, the doctors declared Sunitha as brain dead.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions held by Jeevandan coordinators in the hospital, the family members including her husband consented to donate her organs for needy patients.

The surgeons retrieved donor liver and two donor kidneys and allocated them to needy patients. On the occasion, the Jeevandan officials appreciated the donor family for the noble gesture that has given a new lease of life to needy patients.