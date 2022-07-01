BRAOU issues UG, PG admission notification

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: The Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has released a notification for direct admissions into undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diploma and certificate courses for the academic year 2022-23.

Candidates who completed intermediate or equivalent from the National Institute of Open School or AP/TS Open School Society can take direct admission into UG courses and those who completed undergraduate courses can take admission into PG programmes. The last date for online registration and payment of tuition fee is July 31.

An admission prospectus has been made available on university’s portals www.braouonline.in and www.braou.ac.in. The prospectus is also available free of cost at all the Study Centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For more details, contact 7382929570, 7382929580, 7382929590, 7382929600 and information centres-040-23680290/291/294/295.

Meanwhile, old batches (year wise), CBCS second & third year and PG old batches students who missed the opportunity to pay tuition fee can now pay it through TS/AP Online or Credit /Debit Card latest by July 31.