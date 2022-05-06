BRAOU launches course on ‘Gender Sensitization’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) in collaboration with Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA), New Delhi has launched a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on ‘Gender Sensitization’ here on Friday.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal said Telangana would be a role model for all States in the country in upholding gender equality. The curriculum on gender equality was being designed and offered to students at the intermediate level, he said adding that gender sensitization course was important for both women and men and there was also a need to raise awareness on transgender and their issues.

BRAOU Vice Chancellor, Prof. K Seetharama Rao said in view of the State government announcing job vacancies in various departments, the university would soon provide preparation material to job seekers at printing cost.

CEMCA director, Prof. Madhu Parhar, Osmania University Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder and Academic director Prof. E Sudharani also spoke on the occasion.