Break darshanam to be introduced at Bhadradri from July 2 onwards

During the break darshanam free and special darshanams as well as archanas would be stalled temporarily.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 10:00 PM

Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam has planned to introduce break darshanam for the devotees at the temple from July 2 onwards.

The break darshanam would take place from 9 am to 9.30 am and 7 pm to 7.30 pm. The cost of the break darshanam ticket would be Rs 200, informed the temple EO, L Ramadevi.