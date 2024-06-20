Break darshanam to be introduced at Bhadradri from July 2 onwards

During the break darshanam free and special darshanams as well as archanas would be stalled temporarily.
Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam has planned to introduce break darshanam for the devotees at the temple from July 2 onwards.
During the break darshanam free and special darshanams as well as archanas would be stalled temporarily.
The break darshanam would take place from 9 am to 9.30 am and 7 pm to 7.30 pm. The cost of the break darshanam ticket would be Rs 200, informed the temple EO, L Ramadevi.