Brian Cox cast in Prime Video’s upcoming series ‘007’s Road to a Million’

In the series, Brian Cox will be cast as the The Controller, who has millions of pounds to give away — up to £1m per couple — but he doesn’t make it easy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has cast Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Scottish actor Brian Cox (‘Succession’) as The Controller, the enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants in the upcoming UK Original series ‘007’s Road to a Million’.

‘007’s Road to a Million’ will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1million. Filmed in many iconic Bond locations — from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica — this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism.

In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away — up to £1m per couple — but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.

Brian Cox said, “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with licence to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

‘007’s Road to a Million’ is a unique collaboration between Amazon Studios, EON Productions, 72 Films, and MGM Alternative. The unscripted series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories later this year.