Kabzaa to stream on OTT this April

Kabzaa is going to stream on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform starting April 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Kabzaa is one of the biggest period action films from Kannada this year, with a budget of more than 100 crores. Despite being made on a huge budget and releasing amid huge expectations, Kabzaa totally failed to impress the audience due to the fact that it mostly looked like Chandru’s version of KGF. However, a small section of the audience watched Kabzaa in theatres to express their love for Upendra.

Kabzaa was released on March 17 in theatres but failed to work at the box office, recovering hardly 50 percent at least. So the makers are releasing the film on OTT in just less than a month. They want to make the film reach the minimal audience on the OTT platform at least before the public totally forgets it.

Kabzaa is going to stream on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform starting April 14. The film will be released in all the languages in which it was released in theatres. The Prime Video team made the announcement officially today, asking their audience to enjoy the tale of the dreaded gangster this weekend.

Kabzaa is written and directed by R Chandru. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures produced the film. N Cinemas released the film in theatres in Telugu. Ravi Basrur composed the music for the film.

Kabzaa stars Kiccha Sudeepa and Shiva Rajkumar in special roles. Shriya Saran is the lead actress.