Bridegroom dies of cardiac arrest day before wedding in Adilabad

Barely a day before his wedding, a bridegroom died of a cardiac arrest in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Satyaranarayana

Adilabad: Barely a day before his wedding, a bridegroom died of a cardiac arrest in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday.

Ravula Satyanarayana Chary (34), a goldsmith at a jewelry showroom in Utnoor, was the only son of Shankaraiah. He collapsed when he was participating in pre-wedding ceremonies in the wee hours of Thursday.

He was rushed to a government hospital in Utnoor, from where he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment around 2 pm.

Satyanarayana had got engaged to a girl from Metpalli in Jagtial and their wedding was scheduled on Friday at 11 am. Shankaraiah said his son was a promising artisan and had even carved various golden ornaments to be worn by his bride.