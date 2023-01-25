Five-day long Nagoba Jatara ends in Adilabad

25 January 23

A large number of tribals congregate at Keslapur in Indervelli mandal on Wednesday

Adilabad: The Nagoba Jatara, the five-day long popular religious and cultural affair of the Mesram clan concluded at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Wednesday.

Mesrams, who have been camping around the shrine for four days, performed Mandagajili and Betal Puja on the premises of the temple to mark the finale of the fair.

Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jumped in the air reportedly after getting possessed by the Betal god. They exhibited their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god, surprising tribals.

Led by the head of the clan Mesram Venkat Rao, priests Kosu and Kose Rao, chief Dade Rao and servant Thirupathi, the Mesrams conducted various rituals as part of the fair. They left for Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal by bullock carts in the evening.

They would return to their native places after visiting a temple of Budum Dev at Shyampur village in Utnoor mandal on Thursday and Friday, ending the fair.

According to Mesram Tukaram, the chairman of the governing council of the temple, nearly 5 lakh tribals visited the fair this year.