‘Brij Bhushan sought sexual favours for bearing medical expenses’

Startling revelations have emerged from a chargesheet filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

By IANS Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Startling revelations have emerged from a chargesheet filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP and the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

According to sources, a female wrestler has alleged that Singh sought sexual favours in lieu of bearing her medical expenses. As per her, Singh approached her saying he would pay her for the treatment of her injury but demanded sexual favours.

The chargesheet, spanning 1,600 pages, has been presented before the Rouse Avenue District Court, where the case is being heard. It incorporates the testimonies of the complainant, provided under section 164 of the CrPC, shedding light on the disturbing incidents.

In her statement, she has narrated the ordeal. One of the complainants, referred to as “Wrestler No. 2” in the chargesheet, disclosed that Singh summoned her to the WFI office on Ashoka Road upon her return to India after competing in the finals of a weight category.

She claimed that Singh proposed to cover her medical expenses for the treatment of her wrestling-related injury, on the condition of engaging in sexual acts. The wrestler, however, firmly refused the advances.

Another complainant, identified as “Wrestler No. 6” in the chargesheet, accused Singh of attempting to barter protein supplements for sexual favors. She alleged that Singh would inquire about her well-being, the progress of her practice sessions, and demand “intimate details”.

The complainants, in their testimonies, further asserted that Singh and his close associates subjected them to various acts of sexual abuse, both during domestic and international tours.

Additionally, they claimed that Singh would employ threats by issuing show cause notices, compelling them to comply with his demands. Singh, during the investigation on May 6, 2023, at NPL Kingsway Camp, vehemently denied meeting female wrestlers alone at his official residence, which housed the WFI office.

He maintained that no inappropriate behavior occurred during national training camps, as the entire area was extensively monitored by CCTV cameras.

The complainants, in their testimonies, also raised concerns about the impartiality of the investigation conducted by the government-appointed six-member oversight committee, headed by Olympic medalist M.C. Mary Kom.

According to the wrestlers, the committee members dismissed Singh’s alleged actions as innocent gestures done in good faith, accusing the complainants of misconstruing the intent behind his behaviour.