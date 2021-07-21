Bringing back staff slightly difficult: Hysea president

Companies are making all out efforts to resume work from their respective offices

Hyderabad: While offices are making efforts to get the employees back to office, that task is slightly difficult as relocation of people will be a key factor, says Bharani Aroll, president, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea).

“Many people have gone back to their native places due to the work-from-home or work-from-anywhere concept that is being practiced. Occupancy at the offices will increase only when these people come back to Hyderabad,” he said.

The companies are making all out efforts to resume work from their respective offices. “About 60 per cent of the employees including the support staff have received at least their first dose of the vaccination. Most of them will get their second dose by September end,” Aroll says adding that apart from vaccination, there are other challenges.

The WFH and return to the office norms of some of the local offices are tied up with US or the UK head offices.

“Many companies have uniform work rules for all their offices. So, offices in India too have to follow them,” he points out. Also, most people are not prepared to relocate back to Hyderabad at this point of time as schools are still in the online mode.

According to him, about 30 per cent will be at offices by December, 50 per cent by March and more people will join till June next year. The IT industry has so far contributed about Rs 200 crore for various efforts including Covid relief activities, patient and hospital support and livelihood protection, Aroll adds.

