British Airways starts flight services from Hyderabad to London

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:26 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: British Airways has flown its first flight from Hyderabad to London using local cabin crew based in India. The airline has created a crew base in Hyderabad to provide Indian customers with a more personal and reassuring service delivered in local language with touches that make them feel at home, a press release said.

Twenty new recruits have just completed extensive flight safety and service training which took six-weeks in London. Customers now have the assurance that there will be Telugu speaking crew members on every flight serving the Hyderabad-London route.

Over the coming months the newly trained cabin crew will begin working on board flights BA276 and BA277. Operated on a Boeing 787-8, customers have a choice of three cabins – Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy).

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer said, “recruiting cabin crew local to Hyderabad means customers can enjoy their flight while being served by colleagues who have been trained to combine our British style and service, alongside Telugu language, culture and customs.”

British Airways has been flying to India for over 95 years and it currently operates 28 flights per week from five cities in India – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to London Heathrow.