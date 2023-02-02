British Airways bans its employees from using social media when in uniform

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Source: British Airways website.

Hyderabad: British Airways has banned its cabin crew from taking and posting pictures of themselves on their personal social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, etc, when in uniform. As per a statement by the airline, “the crew, when on duty, is completely responsible for their passengers’ comfort and safety, and indulging in social media even during the breaks is unacceptable and punishable”.

In today’s day and time, social media has become an inseparable part of our lives and due to the glamorous outlook of their life, several airline professionals have gained social media influencer-like status due to their habit of engaging in trends while on duty.

From posting pictures of different locations they visit, to transition reels made on journey – all have been banned on the pretext of “unprofessional behaviour”. A similar rule existed in the Doha-based Qatar Airways (BA’S parent company) that did not allow social media engagement while in uniform because of the fear of leaking sensitive data.

Fearing disciplinary action against them, the crew, too, has agreed to the issued protocol. The airline’s decision has received mixed reactions on social media.

While some have dismissed it as unwanted and ridiculous, other have praised their efforts as it promises undivided attention towards the safety and comfort of the passengers. It has also been pointed out that the decision might lead to loss of social media presence and the publicity the company could gain through such posts.

By Simar Kaur