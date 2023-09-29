Britney Spears’ dancing with knives invites cops at her house

In the upload from earlier this week, Britney danced with a replica butcher's blade in each hand, reports Mirror.co.uk. She incorporated the tools into her choreography while her two dogs looked on in the background.

Los Angeles: Pop icon Britney Spears’ latest dancing clip – which sees her twirling around in a bikini while brandishing “fake” kitchen knives – has reportedly resulted in a welfare check from her local police department.

The pop star wrote in her caption: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today.”

Not long ago, reports surfaced that Britney has a ‘fascination’ with knives. The reports started in May, but came back up after her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Now, TMZ reports that “out of an abundance of caution,” deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department sent cops to check in on the ‘Toxic’ singer after they received a call expressing concern for her. “Britney was home, and deputies were able to speak with her and determine she was OK … so they left,” the source revealed.

As per Mirror.co.uk, another insider claimed that several people expressed concern for Britney after the clip was shared on her Instagram page. Allegedly, one of the cops who visited her performed a welfare check on her in the past was “alarmed” to have to visit again.

The footage has since attracted attention on social media platforms including Reddit. A thread about the post featured fans expressing concern, including one who wrote about the video: “Unhinged. This is the most disturbing one yet.”

In the said video, Britney wore white bikini bottoms and an orange polkadot crop top in the video. She left her feet bare and accessorised with a black choker. Her hair was worn in a half-up do, but otherwise flowed long and messy, cascading down her shoulders. Britney added in the caption: “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon !!!”

She added in the disclaimer after the original video was posted. Still, the knives were shining like real blades and added a true dramatic effect to her video.