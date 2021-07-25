Bronchoscopy Simulation Center launched at Yashoda Hospitals

Vice-Chancellor of KNRUHS, Dr B Karunakar Reddy addressed a gathering of over 100 pulmonologists from across the country on the occasion

Hyderabad: To train young pulmonologists in bronchoscopy procedures, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, launched a unique Bronchoscopy Simulation Center, here on Sunday.

The Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Dr B Karunakar Reddy addressed a gathering of over 100 pulmonologists from across the country on the occasion and highlighted the importance of simulation training especially in the times of Covid pandemic.

Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, also addressed the doctors and pointed out that organising quality Continuing Medical Education programs in times of a pandemic was very important for young pulmonologists. Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, Chief, Interventional Pulmonology, Yashoda Hospitals, and others participated in the programme.

Nearly 100 doctors from various parts of the country attended the programme following all Covid-19 precaution. The dedicated simulation centre in bronchoscopy has been established with international standards, the doctors added.

