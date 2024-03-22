BRS accuses BJP of misusing Central agencies to target its political opponents ahead of elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 02:06 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS accused the Central government of misusing the investigation agencies against its political opponents to either weaken them or subjugate them for meeting the BJP’s political goals. The party said the arrests of key leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha and others from various political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, clearly indicates the malicious political motives of the BJP to gain mileage in the elections.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Friday, BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao reminded that India is the largest democratic nation with diverse religions, communities, cultures and languages as well as ideologies. However, the BJP is trying to bulldoze itself to suppress other political parties which refused to subjugate, by misusing the Central agencies. He reminded that the party did not spare its alliance partners like Shiv Sena and Akali Dal when they were posing threat to its survival.

Responding to a question, Nageswara Rao stated that the governments change the policies and accordingly enact or amend the laws as per their priorities and the Delhi government brought new liquor policy in the same way. He pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre brought new policies and enacted new laws pertaining to coal imports, privatisation of airports, railways and roads, mining among others.

“Bringing new policies or enacting new laws is within the purview of the government. Just because someone brought a new policy does not mean there is a scam. If it is wrong to change policies to attract investments, then the BJP leaders also should be prosecuted,” he asserted.

Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy said the BJP government is specifically targeting its political opponents who refused to ally with it or subjugate, ahead of elections – both for the Assembly and the Parliament. He stated that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar is the only leader in the country to give a different narrative of development, far away from the communal and caste politics. As some political parties found it detrimental to their ideologies, they targeted his daughter for political vendetta.

“There is no money trail or evidence to prove that Kavitha was involved in the Delhi excise policy case. We have immense faith in the judiciary and confidence that Kavitha will be acquitted from all the charges,” he asserted.

MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Manne Srinivas Reddy alleged that the BJP government prolonged the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case for nearly two years like a soap opera, only to execute arrests just before the Lok Sabha elections to fulfill its political goals.