Kavitha files petition in Supreme Court seeking her release

Her advocate, who moved the petition, urged the Supreme Court to direct the Enforcement Directorate not to take any coercive steps against Kavitha during the pendency of the writ petition.

19 March 2024

“Hyderabad: BRS leader K Kavitha filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking interim relief in the form of an order directing her immediate release pending the final adjudication and disposal of the writ petition.

He also requested the court to pass further orders as the court may deem fit and proper in the case. Kavitha has been arrested in blatant violation of her rights. She would suffer irreparable damage, if the interim relief sought in this application was not granted, he pointed out.

He pleaded that basic fundamental foundational premises governing the invocation of Section 19 PMLA have been flouted.

No mandatory transit remand, in terms of Section 80/81 Cr.P.C in case of a person if arrested beyond 30 KM territorial limit of the jurisdictional court, has been taken leading to a complete vitiation of the proceedings, the advocate pointed out.