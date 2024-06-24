BRS accuses Congress of looting sand resources in Manthani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 06:05 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MLA Putta Madhu on Moday said Congress MLAs were exploiting natural resources in Manthani. He specifically targeted Minister and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, alleging his involvement in a sand and soil mafia.

He criticized officials for allowing the unrestricted movement of sand, emphasizing the urgent need to halt the destruction of natural resources in Manthani.

“Congress MLAs are looting our natural resources. Minister Sridhar Babu is promoting illegal sand and soil extraction in the constituency,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Madhu said the Congress’s six-month rule exposed it as a fraudulent government, failing to implement its promises.

He highlighted irregularities in mining activities, stating that around 100 lorries of sand is being ferried against approval for one vehicle, “The money meant towards the government revenue is flowing into the pockets of Sridhar Babu’s family members,” he said.

Madhu stated that Sridhar Babu who spoke against the sand mafia before the elections, was now facilitating the same illegal activities.

Despite the National Green Tribunal’s orders, Madhu said none of the regulations were being implemented in Manthani. He called for immediate action to protect the region’s natural resources and hold those responsible accountable.