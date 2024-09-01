BRS calls for urgent relief measures, Central assistance amid State-wide calamity

Expressing condolences to the affected families over the loss of lives, BRS leader T Harish Rao urged the State government to initiate swift action to support those in distress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 09:46 PM

File photo of BRS legislator Harish Rao

Hyderabad: In the wake of the devastating rains battering the State, former Minister and senior BRS legislator T Harish Rao called for immediate and comprehensive relief measures. Expressing condolences to the affected families over the loss of lives, he urged the State government to initiate swift action to support those in distress.

He demanded for an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured, along with an immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for temporary relief.

In a statement, Harish Rao stressed the need for swift government action, urging the State to seek early assistance from the Centre, including the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and helicopters for emergency aid. “The unexpected calamity has thrown the people of Telangana into turmoil. It’s heartbreaking to see so many lives lost, while many homes and livelihoods destroyed,” he said.

The former Minister recommended setting up control rooms at the State and district levels to monitor the situation closely and ensure that emergency medical services are not interrupted. He stressed the importance of identifying and relocating vulnerable groups like pregnant women to hospitals, and establishing rehabilitation centres to provide essential services to flood victims.

“The State government must act swiftly to find missing persons and save lives. We need to be proactive in organising health camps and ensuring that the affected areas are prioritised for relief efforts,” he said.

Following instructions from BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, Harish Rao called on BRS MLAs, MLCs, leaders, and activists across all districts to be available to the people and actively participate in relief measures. “In times of crisis like this, we must stand together, offering help and reassurance, regardless of political differences,” he added.