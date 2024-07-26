Telangana govt mulls comprehensive Land Management Act to replace Dharani

The State government is mulling over bringing a comprehensive land management act after conducting an in-depth examinations of issues stemming from the Dharani portal to find a lasting solution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: The State government is mulling over bringing a comprehensive land management act after conducting an in-depth examinations of issues stemming from the Dharani portal to find a lasting solution. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to conduct broad consultations involving all stakeholders in this regard.

Chairing a review meeting on Dharani at the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister observed that to address the increasing number of land disputes, there was an urgent need to bring a new comprehensive land management act. He noted that the management of land records was being centralised over the years with changes in the laws from village level to the State level which complicated the resolution process.

He pointed out that previously, land disputes could be appealed at various administrative levels, but under the current Dharani system, many issues remain unresolved even at the district collector’s level. This system lacks provisions for questioning decisions made by the Collectors, leading to persistent problems.

To address these challenges, Revanth Reddy proposed broad consultations involving feedback and suggestions from the public. He suggested organising an all-party meeting to draft a comprehensive law incorporating diverse opinions. He also recommended selecting a mandal with complex land issues—such as Bhudan, Poramboku, Bancharayi, Inam, and Kandishika lands – on a pilot basis and prepare a detailed report on the problems persisting. This report would provide clarity and guide further action.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari along with the members of the Dharani Committee and other officials also were present.