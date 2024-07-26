Telangana: Harish Rao calls out Congress hypocrisy on PM Fasal Bima Yojana

Senior BRS legislator T Harish Rao demanded the party to clarify the actions of the Congress-led government in Telangana in complete contrast to the party leadership in Delhi with regards to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 06:58 PM

Hyderabad: Questioning the hypocrisy of the Congress, former Minister and senior BRS legislator T Harish Rao demanded the party to clarify the actions of the Congress-led government in Telangana in complete contrast to the party leadership in Delhi with regards to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Taking to X on Friday, Harish Rao pointed out that Congress MP and senior leader Jairam Ramesh had claimed that the PM Fasal Bima Yojana was a complete failure and was used to fatten private insurance companies. “Interestingly, the Congress-led government in Telangana is rolling out the red carpet for the same scheme, seeking to join it,” Harish Rao said.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝! Congress MP and senior leader @Jairam_Ramesh ji claims PM Fasal Bima Yojana is a complete failure and has been used to fatten private insurance companies. Interestingly, the Congress-led Government in… https://t.co/9h7eN5ZeJ8 pic.twitter.com/ggLfJb3zhW — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 26, 2024

In the latest State budget for 2024-25, the State government resolved to join PMFBY from this year where the farmer’s component of premium would be paid by the State government. Drawing parallels, he said while Rahul Gandhi criticised Adani as a benefactor of the BJP, the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana was signing multi-crore deals with the same Adani.

“The Congress should clarify who is right: Delhi Congress or Telangana Congress?” he asked, stating that the Congress hypocrisy stood fully exposed.

Jairam Ramesh had earlier this year alleged that the BJP government in Maharashtra was using the PM Fasal Bima Yojana as a political tool by releasing payments primarily to its political supporters. He assured that the Congress party’s KisaanNYAY guaranteed a new and pro-farmer Fasal Bima Yojana, with payments directly into the farmers’ bank accounts within 30 days of crop loss.