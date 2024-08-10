BRS demands pumping operations at Kannepalli pump house

BRS leader and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy wanted irrigation authorities to appraise the NDSA of the situation prevailing under the reservoirs fed by the KLIS and obtain permission to make use of all the KLIS barrages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 09:29 PM

BRS leader and former Minister G Jagdish Reddy

Hyderabad: Sounding a caution to the State government against any further delay in utilising Godavari waters to support the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Scheme (KLIS) ayacut, BRS leader and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday demanded it to resume pumping operations from the Kannepalli pump house to lift water from Medigadda barrage.

Addressing a news conference at Suryapet, he wanted irrigation authorities to appraise the NDSA of the situation prevailing under the reservoirs fed by the KLIS and obtain permission to make use of all the KLIS barrages. Because of the ill-advised policies of the Congress government, farmers in ayacut of the project were deprived of the Rabi crop. They were likely to be deprived of the Kharif paddy as well unless the KLIS operations were resumed. The SRSP Phase II ayacut was given no water so far and the farmers were getting restive over the prevailing conditions, he said, adding that the Congress government was trying to divert people’s attention from its failures.

The network of reservoirs under the KLIS can hold up to 140 tmc of water to support the Kharif ayacut. It is high time the KLIS potential was made use of.