BRS extends support to demand for 42 percent BC quota

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: Extending support for the Backward Class (BC) youths who were on a satyagraha at Indira Park, pressing for a 42% reservation in local body elections and conduct of BC census, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Deputy Leader of BRS Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha said on Saturday that the demands were based on need for fair representation for the BCs who have a significant population.

The BRS has been pushing for fair representation and opportunities for BC communities in the state, he said adding that the BCs were being meted out a raw deal despite the fact that they constitute more than 50 per cent of the population. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not form a Ministry for the BCs though he happened to be from the BC communities. There was no due recognition for BCs in the state cabinet also. Communities such as Munnuru Kapu, Mudiraj, Yadava, Vishwa Brahmins and Rajakas had no representation in the State cabinet, he said .

Leaders R. Krishnaiah, V. Srinivas Goud, former Minister, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Former Chief Whip, Jajula Srinivas Goud, BC Association President and other leaders joined Ravichandra in offering lemon juice to protesters on fast and made them to relent.