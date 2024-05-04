BRS Khammam LS nominee Nama Nageswara Rao seeks support of TDP ranks

He visited the TDP district office here on Saturday and along with the party's Khammam parliamentary convener Dr. Vasireddy Ramanatham paid floral tributes to NTR's statue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 08:29 PM

BRS nominee for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao addressing TDP ranks in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: BRS nominee for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao has sought the support of TDP ranks in the district in the upcoming parliament elections.

He visited the TDP district office here on Saturday and along with the party’s Khammam parliamentary convener Dr. Vasireddy Ramanatham paid floral tributes to NTR’s statue. Addressing a meeting he said he entered politics with the inspiration of late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and on the call of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Nageswara Rao stated that when he was an MP in Telugu Desam Party, as the floor leader of the party in Lok Sabha he worked hard for the installation of NTR statue in the Parliament hall.

He also said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to confer Bharat Ratna on NTR.

He maintained that no one could separate his association with the TDP. He recalled that he along with Chandrababu Naidu staged protest when the Maharashtra government was constructing the Babli project to harm the interests of the people of Telangana. Nageswara Rao noted that apart from politics, he has always stood by the TDP members and would continue to do so in the future as well. He said he played a role in the construction of party offices and the installation of NTR statues across the district and asked the TDP ranks to cooperate with him in the parliamentary elections.