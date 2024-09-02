BRS lashes out at Congress over flood crisis mismanagement

BRS working president KT Rama Rao highlighted the government's indifference, accusing it of abandoning flood-affected citizens in their hour of need

Hyderabad: In a blistering attack on the Congress-led State government, top leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticised the administration’s inefficiency in handling the ongoing flood crisis and its failure to provide timely relief and rescue measures. BRS working president KT Rama Rao highlighted the government’s indifference, accusing it of abandoning flood-affected citizens in their hour of need.

The BRS leaders reacted strongly to the remarks of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders who accused the BRS of politicising the flood crisis, while the former actually took up the sufferings of the citizens with the State government through social media and other platforms.

Taking to X, Rama Rao condemned the Congress leaders’ remarks, stating that the Ministers who were supposed to show courage and save lives, have expressed their helplessness and inefficiency, waiting for divine intervention. He slammed the government for using police force against the flood victims who staged protests after waiting for several hours in the hope of aid from the government.

“Shame on you, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. You demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation while in opposition, but now, in power, you offer only Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased?” he questioned.

He cited the tragic case of Rani and her three children, who were trapped in floodwaters for hours without any government response. “Their lives were saved not by the government but by relatives who brought in local swimmers. Another JCB driver risked his life to save nine people, while the government was in deep slumber,” he remarked.

Former Minister and senior BRS legislator T Harish Rao expressing disappointment over Bhatti Vikramarka’s political posturing during a crisis. “Instead of criticising the opposition, the government should focus on relief measures. Disaster management has failed, and the flood victims are angry. Immediate and responsible actions are needed to support the affected people,” he urged.

Harish Rao also called for increased compensation for farmers who lost crops, suggesting Rs 10,000 per acre. He emphasised the need for urgent restoration of power and provision of food and water to those stranded by the floods.

Former Minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised the government’s failure to deploy helicopters for rescue operations, highlighting the contrast between the Ministers’ access to helicopters during their district visits and their absence for the public during such calamities. “The Congress government is fully responsible for the deaths due to floods,” he asserted, questioning the Chief Minister’s actions during the crisis.

Another former Minister S Niranjan Reddy lambasted the government, accusing the Chief Minister of negligence and failure to take swift action. “The State is in turmoil, and the Chief Minister was nowhere to be found throughout on Sunday, despite prior warnings of heavy rains. What was he doing when the people of Khammam were suffering?” he questioned.