Sangareddy: BRS leader Gali Anil Kumar helps accident victims

As four of the family sustained serious injuries, Anil Kumar visited them and presented a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as an immediate relief

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 March 2024, 07:54 PM

BRS leader Gali Anil Kumar (extreme left) is presenting Rs 4 lakhs to accident victims family member at KIMS Kondapur on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Gali Anil Kumar came to the rescue of a family that met with an accident recently near Zaheerabad. As four of the family sustained serious injuries, Anil Kumar visited them and presented a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as an immediate relief.

According to Anil Kumar, Sonnaila Prasanth, his wife Linora, and two daughters Hepsiba Grace and Teshwini were going to Didigi village after attending a function at a relative’s home in Zaheerabad town on February 29 when a speeding Karnataka bus knocked down their two-wheeler.

They were rushed to KIMS Hospital Kondapur for better treatment after providing first aid at a local hospital. After coming to know about their struggles from local BRS leaders, Former Minister T Harish Rao asked Anil Kumar help the family. Anil along with Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao visited the family and presented the cheque to them.