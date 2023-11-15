TPCC vice-president Gali Anil Kumar quits Congress

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:18 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: In a major blow to the Congress party, TPCC vice-president Gali Anil Kumar tendered his resignation from the party on Friday.

Anil cited his disappointment with the Congress party’s decision to deny him a ticket from the Narsapur constituency in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections as the reason for his resignation.

The grand old party fielded Aavula Raji Reddy as its candidate from Narsapur constituency.

Speaking at a press conference held at his residence in Patancheru, Anil Kumar stated that he has officially stepped down from the party and intends to announce his future plans after discussing with his supporters.

He further stated that he had joined the Congress party five years ago after being promised a ticket, which has not been fulfilled.

Earlier, followers of Anil Kumar protested at Gandhi Bhavan when his name was not included in the second list announced by the Congress party for the ensuing Telangana Assembly elections.