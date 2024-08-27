BRS leaders and functionaries thank Supreme Court for granting bail to Kavita

The Party supporters and activists echoed the same sentiment and celebrated the court decision at Telangana Bhavan and also in New Delhi calling it a victory for justice

Hyderabad: BRS leaders and elected representatives across the State extended their gratitude to the Supreme Court for granting bail to the party leader and MLC, K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case by recognising the flaws in the investigation.

Stating that the supreme court’s decision to grant bail to party leader K Kavitha has highlighted the need for fair an unbased probe in such cases by the national agencies, former Ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar said she would come out clean in the case and said the case against her was politically motivated.

Addressing a news conference in Delhi, they took strong exception to the remarks made by the Congress leaders on the grant of bail and warned that a case would be filed against the Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud for contempt of court.

His comments on the bail called for condemnation, they said. They came down heavily on Bandi Sanjay, Minister of State for Home for similar comments on the court verdict.

Former Ministers, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the grant of bail to Kavitha had cleared the smoke screen over the facts of the case. People would understand now that was it was a case of political vendetta.

Former Minister, S Niranjan Reddy said that the case would not stand the scrutiny of the courts as there was no basis for any charges against her.

BRS leader Soma Bharat sounded caution to the Congress leaders making defamatory comments in the case stating that they would be dealt with in an appropriate. The party would not hesitate to move the court in this regard, he stressed.