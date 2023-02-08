BRS leaders lodge complaint against Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Wednesday met the Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar and lodged a complaint against Telangana Congress chief and MP A Revanth Reddy for his alleged instigative and provocative remarks on Pragathi Bhavan.

A delegation led by MLC Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy submitted the petition to the DGP at the latter’s office saying Revanth Reddy during a public speech on Tuesday, had said Pragathi Bhavan, which is the Chief Minister’s camp office, was of no use and could better be destroyed by extremists.