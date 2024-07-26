Expedite preparations for local body elections: CM Revanth

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the officials to commence the election process as soon as the voter list was received.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 11:44 PM

Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to expedite the process for the local body elections. He directed the BC Commission to submit its report on reservations at the earliest, to finalise the reservations before the elections are held.

During a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Friday, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the State Election Commission (SEC) was awaiting the updated voter list from the Election Commission of India (ECI). They stated that the ECI had already sent the lists to two States and is expected to send them to six more States, including Telangana, within a week.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to commence the election process as soon as the voter list was received.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha, D Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari along with government advisors, elected representatives and and senior officials.