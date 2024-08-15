BRS leaders taken into police custody in Kothagudem

The party district president Rega Kantha Rao, former MLA B Hari Priya, former municipal chairperson K Seetha Lakshmi, senior leader Dindigala Rajender and others were taken into preventive custody in the wake of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's visit to the district on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 August 2024, 08:32 PM

Kothagudem: Police took several BRS leaders and cadres into preventive custody in the wake of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the district on Thursday.

The party district president Rega Kantha Rao, former MLA B Hari Priya, former municipal chairperson K Seetha Lakshmi, senior leader Dindigala Rajender and others were taken into custody after they took part in Independence Day celebrations at the party office. They were taken to the one-town police station in the town.

Police also took BSP leader Yerra Kamesh, BRS leaders Bhasker More, S Anudeep and others and took them to Sujatha Nagar police station. The leaders were let off after the Chief Minister’s tour was over.

Meanwhile, a group of CPM cadres staged a rasta-roko on Kothagudem-Khammam road at Julurpad in the district. They complained that injustice was being done to the district as Godavari water was being taken to Khammam district instead of supplying water to fields in Kothagudem district.

On other hand, CPI (ML) Praja Pandha activists staged a protest while the Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Wyra by displaying placards and banners. They wanted the issues of podu farmers at Ellanna Nagar in Konijerla mandal addressed. The protestors jostled with police when the latter tried to control them.

IFTU Palair area committee secretary Ramdas objected to the police action of taking Gram Panchayat Workers union leaders and Asha workers at Nelakondapalli in Khammam district in view of Revanth Reddy’s visit to the district.