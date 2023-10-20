BRS offered outstanding administration in nine years: Ramanna

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

The BRS nominee from Adilabad welcomes social activist Siddharth and others into the party in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nominee from Adilabad segment Jogu Ramanna said that the party’s rule was outstanding as it implemented various innovative welfare schemes and developed the State like never before.

He welcomed social activist Raj Siddharth, scores of women and youngsters into the BRS party here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, Ramanna urged the voters to extend their electoral support to the BRS once again for continuity of the growth and welfare schemes. He said that BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced many schemes and developed the State on many fronts. He cited rolling out of Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, Kalyana Laxmi, Aasara pensions and many other initiatives.

The nominee flayed the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for criticising the BRS. He said that the two leaders were making comments against the party to gain political mileage. He stated that the Congress failed to develop Telangana when it was voted to power eleven times. He opined that it was synonymous with scams.

Meanwhile, BRS women wing Adilabad district Swarupa condemned remarks of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy against distribution of Bathukamma saris and Telangana movement. She said tht Reddy was jealous of the BRS for implementing the initiative. She demanded an apology from him for belittling the scheme and movement.

