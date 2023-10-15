LIVE: BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao launches campaign in public meeting in Husnabad

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sounded the poll bugle by addressing a public meeeting in Husnabad, after releasing the BRS manifesto in Hyderabad. Follow this space for live coverage of KCR's meeting.
KCR concludes his speech. Raises Jai Telangana slogan to conclude his speech.
I have to give B forms. I am giving this in your presence today. I am handing over the form to Satish. Please bless him.
You should vote for Satish Kumar with big margin next time also. Your vote must get 95 to 105 seats. The excellent participation in this meeting at a short notice shows popularity of the BRS. I want all workers to spread the BRS manifesto to everyone. Take print outs and distribute them.
You are all witnesses to the developments. I will take responsibility of completing Gowravelly project after the elections. You want completion of Shanigaram canal completion. It will be done after elections. We will get it repaired. The Jatara in Kothakota will be developed. Siddipet Elkaturthy highway will be improved. New Bus stand will be constructed at Elkaturthy, Junior College will also be established. We are leading in the country and BRS made it possible. You should vote for BRS in next elections too.
Groundwater levels have shot up due to various initiatives. Farmer is now able to sleep peacefully. Mission Bhaghiratha is one of its kind in the world. Every tank gets water now in villages. Without missing a day, water is supplied every day now for the last five years. Cigurumamidi mandal was a dry area, but it is now a green area.
How many difficulties have we not faced? low power supply leading to burning out of motors and transformers. Now there is no such problem now. There is greenery everywhere now. Gowravelly reservoir will irrigate 1.10 lakh acres. we sanctioned 250 crore for the canals to be dug. Look at our situation earlier. People who are seeking one chance to rule were responsible for such a situation.
We will increase pensions by 1000 after forming government. and increase it to 5000 in next five years.
Similarly the Rytu Bandhu will be increased to 15000 per year per acre. Husnabad was drought prone. We dug borewells upto 1000 ft and there was not a single drop of water in rivulets. but now there is plenty of water avaialble. Power supply is good now. Think how it was earlier.
Some parties want one chance for them now. We have given them enough chances. Dalit children should also think about it now. After 75 years of independence, we have poverty among dalits. who is responsible for this. It squarely lies with those earlier rulers. There were pensions earlier also but very meagre amounts were given. My officials wanted me to hike them nominally, but my argument was that those people who need help and those who become dependent on others due to various reasons like accidents, deaths, or any developments, society must take care of them. Hence I increased pensions to 1000 per month. But we increased them to 2000 per month. But now we will increase it 5000 per month. This is not for votes.
You are aware of all these issues. We fought for Telangana and got it. We ensured that our state remained the first in the country. It is number in per capital income, green initiatives. We stood first in several spheres. In industrialisation, IT and in creating employment potentials. We faced many challenges in courts. We need to continue this effort. People will come during elections and make many empty promises,
What was our situation ten years ago. No power, no money, no water and no resources. We faced many challenges, your party BRS had taken up the responsibility and called all economic experts and discussed for over 3 months.
Listen to my speech carefully, discuss the truth in my speech when you back home. Elections come and go. We need to identify what is good for us. Vote changes our future, our state's future. Its very important that we decide on our own. Dont listen to others but decide it for yourself.
I started the campaign in last elections from Husnabad and we won 88 seats. This time also, people wanted me to start from Husnabad.
I want you to listen to me carefully. You can raise slogans after the meeting.
KCR begins his speech at 5 p.m. sharp. Wearing a pink stole and looking fresh, KCR begins his speech. Local legisaltor and BRS candidate Satish Kumar stands next to him.
Local legislator Satish Kumar is available for all of us. let us now support Satish Babu and KCR now.
Husnabad constituency is now green thanks to KCR's efforts. We got water reservoirs here and there is drinking water problem now. Earlier governments did not worry about us, but the BRS government is working for peoples welfare.
Finance Minsiter T Harish Rao says opposition parties are now worried over BRS manifesto released by KCR.
KCR reached Husnabad by road and the meeting begun with the local legislator Satish Kumar delivering the welcome address.