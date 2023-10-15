LIVE: BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao launches campaign in public meeting in Husnabad

KCR speech points:

Some parties want one chance for them now. We have given them enough chances. Dalit children should also think about it now. After 75 years of independence, we have poverty among dalits. who is responsible for this. It squarely lies with those earlier rulers. There were pensions earlier also but very meagre amounts were given. My officials wanted me to hike them nominally, but my argument was that those people who need help and those who become dependent on others due to various reasons like accidents, deaths, or any developments, society must take care of them. Hence I increased pensions to 1000 per month. But we increased them to 2000 per month. But now we will increase it 5000 per month. This is not for votes.