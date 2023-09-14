BRS Parliamentary Party meeting in Hyderabad on Friday

BRS Parliamentary Party meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will discuss strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to commence from September 18

Hyderabad: The BRS Parliamentary Party meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, will discuss strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to commence from September 18. He is likely to instruct the BRS MPs on raising issues pertaining to Telangana during the session.

Further, the party is also likely to push for inclusion of certain issues in the agenda during the meeting of floor leaders of all political parties on September 17. All the MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to attend the Parliamentary Party meeting without fail.

The tentative agenda for the special session released by the Centre on Wednesday, includes two bills – The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 – to be taken up in the Lok Sabha. Further, the Rajya Sabha will discuss The Post Office Bill, 2023 and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

A discussion on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’ also will be held on September 18 besides other formal business like laying of papers.

Although there were speculations about the government proposing a ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill and also bringing a resolution to rename India as Bharat in all official businesses, there was no mention of it in the tentative list. The Centre also ignored a request from the BRS to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament during the special session.

