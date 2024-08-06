| Brs Pays Tributes To Brs Pays Tributes To Telangana Ideologue Prof Jayashankar On Birth Anniversary Ideologue Prof Jayashankar On Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Telangana ideologue Prof. K Jayashankar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with senior party leaders, paid tributes to his portrait in Delhi.

Among those present were former Ministers T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha MPs Deevakonda Damodar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, and MLAs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and KP Vivekananda.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao remembered that Prof. Jayashankar was dedicated to the Telangana cause throughout his life. “Jayashankar sir was with the Telangana movement from the beginning. He worked tirelessly with former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to convince 36 parties in Delhi to support Telangana, obtaining letters in its favour. Today, we honour his legacy in the same Delhi,” he stated.

Reflecting on Prof Jayashankar’s lifelong efforts, the BRS working president said Telangana State could be achieved due to the former’s hard work.

He stated that the Chandrashekhar Rao government was inspired by the Telangana ideologue, ensuring the State has progressed in the right direction over the past decade. He hoped that the current Congress government will continue to fulfill Jayashankar’s aspirations for Telangana.

As a tribute, Rama Rao said the Bhupalpally district and the State Agricultural University have been named after Prof Jayashankar. “This is a small tribute on behalf of our party, government, and the Telangana community,” he added.