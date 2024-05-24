BRS questions authorities on false cases targeting cadre

He pointed out that no action was initiated against those who initially posted the alleged new logo of TGSRTC, but only against BRS cadre who were targeted for just sharing it and raising questions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 08:44 PM

File photo of KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned officials on filing false cases specifically targeting BRS cadre while ignoring the real culprits. He pointed out that no action was initiated against those who initially posted the alleged new logo of TGSRTC, but only against BRS cadre who were targeted for just sharing it and raising questions.

“Why are you not filing cases against the Congress-affiliated handles and media houses like NTV, Big TV and Velugu? They are the ones who started showing the new RTC logo,” he asked Director General of Police Ravi Gupta and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) chairman and managing director VC Sajjanar, emphasising that these were the primary sources of misinformation.

Also Read KTR reiterates demand for Jupally’s dismissal

Taking to X on Friday, Rama Rao expressed anger over biased enforcement, warning that if the harassment continued under the influence of political leaders, legal action would be pursued. “If you guys continue this harassment under the direction of political bosses, we will drag you to the court of law and make sure justice is delivered,” he asserted.

Do you have any answers @TelanganaDGP @tgsrtcmdoffice Why are you not filing cases against the Congress affiliated Handles and media houses NTV, Big TV and Velugu that are THE source and the ones who started showing the new RTC Logo? If you guys continue this harassment under… https://t.co/B27qlqFXSb — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 24, 2024

He also criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for spreading false information and questioned why “such a habitual fake news peddler” should not be jailed. “Revanth manufactured a shameless lie that my relative got a Rs.10,000 crore Covid drug contract. The same joker created a fake narrative that I dug up Nizam’s jewels which were under the Secretariat. Revanth circulated fake video of union Home Minister Amit Shah. Being a Chief Minister, he posted a fake circular of Osmania University,” he pointed out.

A fresh row was triggered between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS after news about the changed logo of TGSRTC was shared on social media platforms on May 22. The picture of the logo change was first tweeted by certain Congress-affiliated handles on Wednesday at 11 am. It was later picked up by several media houses, which was then shared by BRS leaders questioning the removal of Charminar and Kakatiya Thoranam from the logo.

However, RTC CMD VC Sajjanar responded on Thursday, clarifying that the Corporation was yet to finalise any new logo and said the logo being circulated on social media was fake. “As the organisation continues to work on designing a new logo, TGSRTC reassures the public that any official updates regarding logo changes will be communicated through proper official channels. Until then, the current logo of TGSRTC remains in place,” he said.

Simultaneously, a case was registered at the Chikkadpally police station seeking action against BRS members Konatham Dileep and Harish Reddy on allegations of circulating a fake new logo of the Corporation through their social media handles. The complaint alleged that they intentionally created a fake logo.

The BRS strongly condemned the false cases questioning the actions of the State government including the police and TGSRTC authorities. The party demanded to know why there was a 24-hour delay in issuing the clarification by the RTC which had an active handle on X. The BRS leaders pointed out that such cases were usually filed against people who were the source of the information and posted the alleged new logo. They demanded to know why selective individuals of the party were being targeted.

Dileep Konatham, against whom the police registered an FIR, also responded terming it a politically motivated case. He stated that it was the government’s retaliation for his complaint to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for blatantly violating the model code of conduct three days ago. “Within 48 hours, a false case is filed on me by the so called ‘Praja Prabhutvam’ (people’s government). Not surprising at all,” he posted on X.