KTR reiterates demand for Jupally’s dismissal

KT Rama Rao demands SIT probe to investigate the murder case of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: Reiterating the demand for an impartial investigation into the murder of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy in Wanaparthy district and the immediate dismissal of Minister Jupally Krishna Rao from the State Cabinet, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked the State government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to be directed by a Judiciary Committee, to investigate the case.

Sharing his emotional experience meeting the grieving parents of Sridhar Reddy, Rama Rao stated that it was gut-wrenching to meet the 80-year-old inconsolable parents who were devastated by their son’s murder. He pointed out that Sridhar Reddy’s father accused local MLA and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao as the main culprit for his son’s murder in his police complaint.

“Truly disturbing state of affairs,” he said in his post on X. Two brutal murders of BRS leaders in four months span in Kollapur – ex-army man Mallesh Yadav and Sridhar Reddy, he added.

Rama Rao expressed deep concern over the rise of violence in Telangana politics, a trend he attributed to the Congress government. “Murders and violent culture were never the norm in Telangana politics. Shame on the Congress government for introducing this new low in politics,” he stated.