BRS refutes Opposition allegations over ORR lease, terms it politically motivated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators on Thursday refuted allegations of Opposition parties over the lease of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to infrastructure company IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, terming the accusations politically motivated.

They clarified that the lease agreement did not mandate depositing 10 percent of the tender amount as advance.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BRS Legislative Party office here on Thursday, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy said IRB won the tender as per norms and subsequently, the State government had issued a letter of acceptance.

“TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is spreading false information on the ORR agreement and the tender,” he said, ridiculing Revanth Reddy’s allegations of corrupt governance in the State terming the Congress leader as the brand ambassador for commissions.

The BRS legislator also slammed BJP MLA M Raghanandan Rao over his complaint to Central agencies against the ORR lease and stated that the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax departments have become the tri-forces of the Narendra Modi government to harass Opposition parties.

He reminded that the people of Karnataka have kicked out the BJP over the charges of 40 per cent commission. He also advised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to focus on her duties as the head of the State rather than making political comments to appease her bosses.

Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda strongly objected to the false propaganda of the Congress and the BJP against the State government on the ORR lease and repeal of GO 111. He said both the Opposition parties were trying to provoke the people for political mileage.

He reminded that the State government scrapped the GO 111 in response to a public demand based on the resolutions passed by the local bodies in 84 villages under GO 111 area. He called upon the Opposition parties to visit the affected villages for firsthand accounts.