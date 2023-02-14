BRS ridicules Centre over I-T ‘survey’ at BBC India

Taking to Twitter, Rama Rao tweeted that agencies like I-T, CBI and ED have become the BJP's biggest puppets.

Updated On - 05:33 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday ridiculed the union government for using Central agencies like the Income Tax department to conduct what they called a ‘tax survey’ at the offices of BBC India. The party working president KT Rama Rao took to social media, wondering whether the ED would conduct raids on Hindenberg next or whether there would be a hostile takeover attempt.

“What a surprise!! A few weeks after they aired the documentary on Modi, BBC India now raided by IT. Agencies like IT, CBI and ED have become laughing stock for turning into BJP’s biggest puppets. What next? ED raids on Hindenberg or a hostile takeover attempt?,” he asked.

MLC K Kavitha also slammed the BJP government over its approach. “The entire ruling government defends against probe amidst allegation on one business house and the same government sends its agencies behind those who show the truth ! Why?,” she asked.

