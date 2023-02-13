Congress finds fault with TS government for not presenting CAG report

Ponnala Laxmaiah said India is now the fifth largest economy and the credit should go to the Congress government for the measures it had taken and reforms introduced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Ponnala Laxmaiah said India is now the fifth largest economy and the credit should go to the Congress government for the measures it had taken and reforms introduced

Hyderabad: The State unit of Congress party found fault with the State Government for not presenting the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) report in the State Assembly during the budget session. Breaking the regular practice of conducting the budget session for over a month, the State Government had completed the budget session in seven days, said former Minister Ponnala Laxmaiah here on Monday.

In the Congress tenure, there was a time when marathon debates were conducted on different issues but the State government was trying to keep the people in the dark on key aspects, he claimed. India is now the fifth largest economy and the credit should go to the Congress government for the measures it had taken and reforms introduced, he said, adding that the State government had neglected the irrigation sector.

During the Congress government regime in the State, 33 projects were completed under Jalayagnam programme. On the contrary, the BRS Government had failed to complete several ongoing projects taken up with a cost of Rs.8,500 crore, he charged. He stated that anti-BJP wave was spreading across the country and many political parties were joining hands to put a united fight against the BJP.