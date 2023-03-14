BRS stages protests in Parliament over Hindenburg-Adani report for second day

In a joint effort to corner the Centre, members of the Congress, BRS and AAP moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 demanding a JPC probe into the Hindenburg report on Adani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

BRS and AAP MPs stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: Upping the ante against the ruling BJP, Opposition parties on Tuesday disrupted Parliamentary proceedings, demanding for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group.

In a joint effort to corner the Centre, members of the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and AAP on Tuesday moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 demanding a JPC probe into the Hindenburg report on Adani. Congress deputy leader in the House, Pramod Tiwari, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshav Rao moved the suspension notice.

The Opposition parties alleged that the ruling BJP was creating ruckus by bringing up Rahul Gandhi repeatedly to prevent discussion on people’s issues in the Parliament.

When their notices were rejected in both the Houses, the BRS and AAP members staged a walkout. They held a protest outside the Parliament building near Mahatma Gandhi statue over the Centre’s reluctance to order for the JPC investigation. They raised slogans against the union government over misuse of central investigation agencies.