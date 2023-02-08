BRS stages walkout demanding JPC on Hindenberg-Adani row

Demanding a Joint Parliament Committee on the Hindenberg-Adani row, MPs of BRS, AAP, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiva Sena faction, staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament Complex

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

ANI Photo

Hyderabad: Demanding a Joint Parliament Committee on the Hindenberg-Adani row, MPs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiva Sena faction, staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament Complex on Wednesday. Earlier, seeking discussion on the issue, they served adjournment motions in both the Houses, but were rejected. Soon after the Lok Sabha commenced, BRS floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao urged the Speaker to consider their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

As the Centre did not respond, the BRS members walked out as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his reply to the President’s Address. Congress members also walked out, but rejoined the proceedings after Rahul Gandhi entered the House.

Also Read Opposition demands JPC probe into Hindenburg report on Adani

The Opposition parties are demanding discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions “in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians” following a report released by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group.