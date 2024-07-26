KTR questions Congress’ double standards on NITI Aayog boycott

He demanded to know why CM Revanth Reddy was not meeting PM Modi and talking to him on Budget issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 09:39 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the double standards of the Congress on boycotting meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He demanded to know why not Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy meet the Prime Minister and talk to him on Budget issues.

Taking to X on Thursday, Rama Rao said when former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao boycotted meetings with Prime Minister Modi for rightful issues concerning Telangana, the Congress criticised the BRS and accused the latter of colluding with the BJP, among many other allegations.

When CM KCR was boycotting meetings with PM for rightful issues concerning Telangana’s pride, Congress had issues & accused us of collusion etc Now what will Congress say when Revanth Reddy is himself boycotting Niti Ayog meeting? Why does younger brother not want to meet PM… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 26, 2024

“Now, what will the Congress say when Revanth Reddy himself is boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting?” he wondered, questioning the motivations behind Revanth Reddy’s decision. He also asked, “Why does the younger brother (Revanth Reddy) not want to meet the Prime Minister and speak for Budget issues pertaining to the State?”